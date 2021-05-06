Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Darren Neve

Teacher reference number: 9248159

Teacher’s date of birth: 19 April 2021

Location teacher worked: Farnborough, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 19 April 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Darren Neve, formerly employed in Farnborough, south east England.

Teacher misconduct

Published 6 May 2021