Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Gareth Rees

PDF, 250KB, 19 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Gareth Rees

Teacher reference number: 1052042

Teacher’s date of birth: 23 March 1989

Location teacher worked: West Sussex, south England

Date of professional conduct panel: 8 and 9 April 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr/Mrs/Ms Mr Gareth Rees, formerly employed in West Sussex, south England.

Published 6 May 2021