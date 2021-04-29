Research review series: science

A review by Ofsted of research into factors that influence the quality of science education in schools in England.

This review explores the literature relating to the field of science education. Its purpose is to identify factors that can contribute to high-quality school science curriculums, assessment, pedagogy and systems. We will use this understanding of subject quality to examine how science is taught in England’s schools. We will then publish a subject report to share what we have learned.

Find out more about the principles behind Ofsted’s research reviews and subject reports.

Published 29 April 2021