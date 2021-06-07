Information for families about inspections of local area services for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).
Joint inspections of local area special educational needs or disabilities (or both) provision
From April 2021, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission will start revisiting areas where we had significant concerns about SEND provision when we last inspected them.
We plan to introduce full SEND inspections to areas that have not yet been inspected under the new framework. This will take place from June 2021, subject to the latest government guidance and COVID-19 restrictions.
Areas we will revisit
- Richmond Upon Thames, 14 to 18 June 2021 (take part in the Richmond Upon Thames webinar to give your views from midday 7 June 2021 until midnight 15 June 2021)
Information for families
Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspect local areas together to see how effectively they fulfil their responsibilities for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities.
Ofsted and CQC carry out inspections in line with the Local area special educational needs and disabilities inspection framework and Local area special educational needs and disabilities inspection handbook for inspectors.
Read the outcome letters for inspections of local area SEND inspections.
Last updated 7 June 2021
