This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Consultation decisions: The General Qualifications Alternative Awarding Framework Guidance

Ref: Ofqual/21/6791/1PDF, 257KB, 10 pages

Consultation decisions: The General Qualifications Alternative Awarding Framework Guidance

Ref: Ofqual/21/6791/1HTML

Detail of outcome

We have decided to set and publish the proposed statutory guidance as set out in the consultation. In response to feedback during the consultation, we have made small amendments to make the guidance clearer in some places.

The guidance relates to arrangements for reviews and appeals and covers:

  • the learner’s right to a review and appeal
  • grounds of appeal
  • procedural and administrative errors
  • academic judgement
  • correcting results

Feedback received

Analysis: guidance in relation to appeals under the GQAA framework in 2021

Published: PDF, 332KB, 28 pages

Analysis: guidance in relation to appeals under the GQAA framework in 2021

Published: HTML

Detail of feedback received

We received 222 responses to our consultation from awarding organisations. We received official responses from schools, colleges, academy chains, local authorities and awarding bodies and exam boards. We also received personal responses from exams officers, parents, school senior leaders, teachers and students.

Original consultation

Summary

We are seeking views on the proposed guidance as part of the general qualifications alternative awarding framework.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

We are seeking views on proposed guidance as part of the General Qualifications Alternative Awarding (GQAA) regulatory framework.

The proposed guidance relates to arrangements for reviews and appeals and covers:

  • the learner’s right to a review and appeal
  • grounds of appeal
  • procedural and administrative errors
  • academic judgement
  • correcting results

We are seeking views on the proposed guidance only. We are not seeking views on the underlying policy decisions, which we explained in our analysis and decisions documents in relation to our consultation on how GCSE, AS and A level grades should be awarded in 2021, or on the Conditions and Requirements, which we explained in the decisions document in relation to our technical consultation on the general qualifications alternative awarding framework.

Documents

The General Qualifications Alternative Awarding Framework: Guidance (HTML)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6776HTML

The General Qualifications Alternative Awarding Framework: Guidance

Ref: Ofqual/21/6776PDF, 388KB, 24 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Published 21 April 2021
Last updated 8 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Consultation decisions and response analysis added.

  2. First published.

    Reforms to teacher development
    Resources
    Outline of the reforms to initial teacher training (ITT), the early ca
    Ofqual board minutes for 2021
    Resources
    Minutes for meetings of the Ofqual board that took place in 2021.Docum
    FE Commissioner intervention: Northern College for Adult Residential Education
    Resources
    FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Northern College for