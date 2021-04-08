Advanced Learner Loans Paid in England, Academic Year 2020/21, August 2020 to January 2021 Inclusive

Documents

Advanced Learner Loans paid in England, Academic Year 2020/21 August to January inclusive

PDF, 266KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Pre-release access

PDF, 115KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Statistics on advanced learner loans issued to further education providers in England for their students.

This publication shows payments made from August 2020 to January 2021 and compares these with the same period in the previous two academic years.

Teach in England if you qualified outside the UK
Resources
Find out about the visa and immigration routes, qualifications and hel
16 UK and Singapore universities form an alliance to accelerate entrepreneurship and innovation collaboration
Resources
Launch of the UK-Singapore Universities Alliance for Entrepreneurship
Area SEND inspections and outcomes in England as at 31 March 2021
Resources
This release includes inspections and outcomes of local area special e

Published 8 April 2021