'Improving Lives: Helping Workless Families' indicator data used to track progress in tackling disadvantages affecting families’ and children’s outcomes.

Improving Lives: Helping Workless Families Indicators 2021: Data for 2005 to 2020

Improving Lives: Helping Workless Families Indicators 2021: Data for 2005 to 2020

‘Improving Lives: Helping Workless Families’, published on 4 April 2017, sets out proposals to improve outcomes for children who grow up in workless families and face multiple disadvantages.

The analysis and research pack sets out the compelling evidence for the strain that worklessness and its associated problems have on families and children.

There are 9 national indicators and underlying measures used to track progress in tackling the disadvantages that affect families and children’s outcomes. This document provides the latest 2021 indicator data.

The government is required by law to report data annually to Parliament on the indicators in England only for parental worklessness and children’s educational attainment at Key Stage 4. These will be published shortly.

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions or feedback.

Published 25 March 2021