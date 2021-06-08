Regulatory requirements for awarding organisations offering specific general qualifications in 2021 in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Documents

General Qualifications Alternative Awarding Framework

Ref: Ofqual/21/6795PDF, 318KB, 19 pages

General Qualifications Alternative Awarding Framework

HTML

Statutory guidance: appeals under the GQAA regulatory framework

Ref: Ofqual/21/6792PDF, 258KB, 10 pages

Statutory guidance: appeals under the GQAA regulatory framework

Ref: Ofqual/21/6792HTML

Details

This document sets out the General Qualifications Alternative Awarding (GQAA) Conditions.It also sets out our requirements in relation to the determination of results for GQ Qualifications – awarding organisations must comply with those requirements under Condition GQAA3.(2)(a)(i).

These conditions come into effect at 13:00 on 24 March 2021 for GQ Qualifications as defined in Condition GQAA1.7:

  • advanced extension award qualifications
  • project qualifications (at all levels)
  • GCE (AS or A level) qualifications
  • GCSE qualifications

With respect to all qualifications to which the conditions set out in this document apply, save to the extent set out in those conditions, awarding organisations must also comply with:

Published 24 March 2021
Last updated 8 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added the Statutory guidance: appeals under the GQAA regulatory framework​. Corrected an error in Condition GQAA4.12 of the General Qualifications Alternative Awarding Framework. Resolved minor issues with the numbering of some conditions in the General Qualifications Alternative Awarding Framework.

  2. First published.

    Reforms to teacher development
    Resources
    Outline of the reforms to initial teacher training (ITT), the early ca
    Ofqual board minutes for 2021
    Resources
    Minutes for meetings of the Ofqual board that took place in 2021.Docum
    FE Commissioner intervention: Northern College for Adult Residential Education
    Resources
    FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Northern College for