Prohibition order: Mr Alexander Fox

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Alexander Fox

Teacher reference number: 0332380

Teacher’s date of birth: 26 April 1979

Location teacher worked: Dorset, south west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 8 March 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Alexander Fox formerly employed in Dorset, south west England.

Published 19 March 2021