Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): residential provision of further education colleges

This framework sets out Ofsted’s process for inspecting residential provision of further education colleges.

Our approach is underpinned by the following 3 principles that apply to all social care inspections:

  • to focus on the things that matter most to children’s lives
  • to be consistent in our expectations of providers
  • to prioritise our work where improvement is needed most
Published 22 February 2017
Last updated 19 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to reflect the changes to Ofsted’s post-inspection processes and complaints handling (including the timeline) that we introduced in September 2020. Minor edits for readability.

  2. First published.

