As the pandemic highlights the need for greater access to online platforms to support children with their education, the UKHO provides laptops to Taunton Learning Partnership to help students with their learning.

Donation of second-hand laptops

The UKHO donates around 100 laptops to the Taunton Learning Partnership to support students with their learning.

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) continues to support the local community through the donation of surplus to requirement laptops to the Taunton Learning Partnership (TLP), which will repurpose the devices for students who do not have adequate IT resources to support remote learning during COVID-19.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support the local community, the UKHO is donating around 100 laptops to the Taunton Learning Partnership to support children with their learning, as many have been without sufficient resources since the outbreak of the pandemic last March.

TLP is a collaborative group of of primary, secondary and special schools in Taunton and the surrounding area. All member schools are committed to supporting vulnerable children and families, while ensuring outstanding teaching and learning and striving for equity of provision and opportunity for all children from ages 0-19 years.

Katherine Hollinghurst, manager of TLP, said:

We’re delighted that the UK Hydrographic Office chose to support us. Your generosity is very much appreciated, and the laptops will be a tremendous resource for supporting the home learning of many young people across schools in The Taunton Learning Partnership.

Commenting on the donation, Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes, Acting Chief Executive and National Hydrographer at the UKHO said:

We’re committed to helping our local community, and supporting education. Beyond the pandemic and as lockdown eases, there are many families and students who will benefit greatly from having access to online resources in support of their learning. I’m very proud and grateful for the proactive, thoughtful and innovative approach that UKHO staff have taken to deliver this positive outcome.

UKHO continues to play its role in the community by supporting Taunton Learning Partnership and other local organisations. The UKHO’s award winning STEM outreach programme continues to support and inspire the next generation into STEM careers. For 2021, staff at the UKHO are committed to raising funds for their nominated charity of the year, The Grand Appeal, which fundraises for the Bristol Children’s Hospital to provide pioneering, life-saving equipment and research.

Post-16 education subcontracting: using funding to offer education and training
Resources
Information for providers of 16 to 19 funding and adult education and
Further details about reforms to subcontracting education for learners over 16
Resources
Information on subcontracting reforms for providers of post-16 educati
T Level Professional Development Initial phase evaluation
Resources
An evaluation of the initial phase of T Level Professional Development

Published 4 March 2021