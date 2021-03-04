International approaches to careers policy and robust causal and outcome evidence published since 2016 on the impact of careers interventions.

International approaches to careers interventions: literature review

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-237-3PDF, 497KB, 62 pages

A literature review examining:

  • 5 major international careers literature reviews
  • careers systems in 8 selected countries or regions
  • recent robust causal and outcome evidence of careers interventions
Published 4 March 2021