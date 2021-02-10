Research providing additional analysis of England's results from the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2018.

PISA 2018 additional analyses: What differentiates disadvantaged pupils who do well in PISA from those who do not?

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-230-4, DFE- RR1094PDF, 230KB, 7 pages

PISA 2018 additional analyses: What does PISA tell us about the wellbeing of 15-year-olds?

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-231-1, DFE- RR1095PDF, 236KB, 7 pages

A summary of key findings on disadvantage and pupil wellbeing from additional analysis of data from PISA 2018 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

PISA is a survey of the educational performance of 15-year old pupils organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Published 10 February 2021