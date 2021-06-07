A summary of the projects developed using CCF funding and resources developed by lead and partner colleges.

Documents

Project summaries: College collaboration fund (CCF)

HTML

Resources: College collaboration fund (CCF)

HTML

Details

These documents relate to the projects undertaken by successful lead colleges and partner colleges.

Published 25 January 2021
Last updated 7 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added details for the East Sussex College strategy: virtual engagement platform to the Resources: College collaboration fund (CCF) page.

  2. Added 'CCF - Northern School of Art' to the remote education section of 'Resources'.

  3. Added further examples to the mental health and well being, remote education, staff development, safeguarding sections of the 'Resources' document, including new sections for apprenticeships and student journey, progression and transition support.

  4. Added a new Staff development section and added more resources to Remote education.

  5. Added remote education and work experience examples to the 'Resources' document.

  6. Added 'Resources: college collaboration fund' HTML document.

  7. First published.

    Direction: Jamshed Javeed barred from managing independent schools
    Resources
    A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Jamshed Javeed s
    Reforms to teacher development
    Resources
    Outline of the reforms to initial teacher training (ITT), the early ca
    Ofqual board minutes for 2021
    Resources
    Minutes for meetings of the Ofqual board that took place in 2021.Docum