Student Loans Company (SLC) is actively recruiting customers from all stages of the student finance journey to join its newly created Student Finance Customer Panel.

The new panel will enhance SLC’s understanding of the customer journey – it will inform, shape and challenge SLC’s customer experience strategy as the organisation strives to deliver on its ambition of providing an outstanding customer experience.

SLC’s panel will consist of 16 members with representation from customers of Student Finance England (SFE), Student Finance Wales (SFW), Student Finance Northern Ireland (SFNI) and the Student Awards Agency Scotland, in addition to prospective students and those currently in repayment. Members will be appointed for one year with the option to continue for a further year and the panel will meet at least four times per year.

David Wallace, Deputy CEO & Chief Customer Officer at SLC, said: “We are committed to delivering the experience that our customers expect and the Student Finance Customer Panel has been created to focus exclusively on where we can make improvements in the customer journey.

“SLC already works extensively with customers to research user needs and to test the best ways of meeting these needs. This new panel will operate alongside that work to ensure that our customers are at the heart of all our engagement activity.

“We are particularly keen to recruit a broad and diverse range of future, current and former students and welcome applications from individuals, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic background, religion and / or belief to represent a cross section of our customers.

“The opinions of the new panel will ensure we consider our interaction with customers from every perspective and at every stage of the journey. Their contribution will be invaluable in helping us to deliver an outstanding experience for all customers.”

Anyone interested in joining the Student Finance Customer Panel can apply online. Panel members will be paid for their time, dependent on participation in panel meetings, plus expenses in line with SLC’s travel and expenses policy.

Application for future students – www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?vxsys=4&vxvac=92908

Application for current students -www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?vxsys=4&vxvac=93134

Application for graduates and those in repayment - www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?vxsys=4&vxvac=93135

Published 12 January 2021