The UK, powered by the UK-South Africa Tech Hub and in partnership with the Future Females Business School, will support 30 female entrepreneurs to grow their GreenTech businesses.

As the world looks to manage its way out of the COVID-crisis, which has affected millions of lives and decimated economies, it is important to remember we are still tackling an even greater crisis – climate change. But we also have an opportunity now to drive clean, resilient and inclusive recoveries - shaping the low carbon economy of the future that will create new jobs, attract green investment and protecting the global environment for future generations.

As incoming COP26 President the UK is working hard in advance of COP26 to increase the level of global ambition necessary to provide confidence that we are on track to limit global warming to below 2 degrees. As a bilateral partner, the UK is committed to support South Africa deliver an accelerated and just transition, not only to meet the climate imperative but to ensure the country is at the forefront of the global economic shift. This support, like the transition itself, is at all levels, from £200 million flowing into major clean technology programmes through International Climate Finance to entrepreneurs, designing and developing the small and micro enterprise sustainable companies of the future.

Future Females is therefore excited to announce that the Future Females Business School, in partnership with UK-South Africa Tech Hub will be launching a new programme focusing on supporting 30 South African female founders through the Future Females Business School GreenTech programme.

Seeing the positive Impact that the Future Females Business School, together with the UK-South Africa Tech Hub, has had on the 5 cohorts they have graduated to date, it is important to build on this and increase the scope and support female entrepreneurs who are working to care of and protect our planet. This led to the introduction of the Future Females Business School GreenTech programme.

UK-South Africa Tech Hub Director, Shirley Gilbey:

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey said:

A Just Transition is not just about Government policy and major infrastructure and energy projects. It is about inclusion and the creativity and drive of businesses to shape the economy and create the jobs of the future. I am therefore delighted that, through the UK-South Africa Tech Hub and the Future Females Business School, we are addressing both by supporting women entrepreneurs.

Applications are open until 25 January 2021, with only 30 spots available in the three-month pilot programme commencing on the 8th of February 2021. Apply here now.

Notes for editors:

1. Who is Future Females?

Future Females is a movement that exists to increase the number of and better support the success of female entrepreneurs. Future Females has shown immense growth since its conception in August 2017 in Cape Town, currently boasting a presence in 36 locations world-wide, hosting regular events for their engaged community of over 80,000 members, and offering the Future Females Business School online training programme.

2. Who is this programme for?

This programme is for South African female entrepreneurs with an early-stage business that aims at protecting the environment and conservation of natural resources using alternative technologies that are less harmful to the environment. Examples of these businesses include:

Waste Management

Generation of power

Water management (harvesting, filtering/treatment and metering)

Farmer’s Market

Organic produce & retail

Green blogs

Eco-friendly fashion

Eco-friendly beauty or cleaning products

Upcycling furniture

Green app development

Used bookstore

Herbal remedy

Food plant nursery and such other industries

The founders of these enterprises should be ready to upskill and utilise technology to grow their business, gain valuable practical entrepreneurial skills, to scale their businesses and be guided to generate more profit and create impact.

3. What’s included in the programme?

The Future Females Business School GreenTech, in partnership with UK-South Africa Tech Hub is a three-month programme, made up of 10 modules that guide entrepreneurs through the fundamental building blocks of starting and growing a GreenTech business. Supported by a sustainability coach, members will learn how to write an effective business plan, how to find and reach their ideal customers and how to use technology to build their online presence and scale. The programme also features guest experts - serial entrepreneurs, executives, coaches - who cover critical personal development topics such as how to overcome fear of failure, and how to uncover your true passion.

The programme is delivered online, and will have a virtual graduation event at the end, where completion certificates will be awarded, with all members invited to attend - to network, meet the team, and celebrate their achievements and their businesses!

4. Who is UK-South Africa Tech Hub?

The UK-South Africa Tech Hub forms part of the International Tech Hub network delivered by DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport), under the Digital Access Programme – a UK government initiative designed to build inclusive prosperity through capitalising on digital services and opportunities in partner countries.

5. How to apply

Applications are open now for the Future Females Business School Green Tech programme, in partnership with the UK-South Africa Tech Hub.

The application starts with simply completing a form and sharing information about the business you are building, with successful candidates being invited to a 1:1 consultation with a programme team member. This consultation will help you validate your business idea and direction, and ensure this programme is the best fit for you!

For media enquiries, contact:

Future Females:

Cerina Bezuidenhout,

Co-founder and COO, Future Females

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

British High Commission:

Isabel Potgieter,

Head of Communications, British High Commission

+27 (0) 833911606

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

UK-South Africa Tech Hub:

Twitter: @UKSATechHub

Instagram: @UKSouthAfricaTechHub

LinkedIn: UK South Africa Tech Hub

Future Females:

Twitter: @future_females

Instagram: @futurefemales

LinkedIn: @Future-Females

Facebook:@futurefemalesofficial