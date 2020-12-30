Guidance to help further education (FE) providers put in place testing to ensure education resumes in January 2021.

Documents

Further education (FE) providers: return in January 2021

HTML

Details

To manage transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and ensure education resumes in further education, we are supporting colleges to put in place asymptomatic testing, so that students and staff can access a test before resuming face to face education.

This guidance sets out more information following the announcement on 17 December 2021 regarding testing to minimise cases and transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) at start of term.

Published 17 December 2020
Last updated 30 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the information on January reopening.

  2. First published.

