This collection brings together information about how inspections work as well as resources for staff, inspectors and parents.

Ofsted inspects independent schools that are not members of associations. These are known as non-association independent schools.

Guidance for inspectors

  1. Interim phase: non-association independent schools
  2. Education inspection framework (EIF)
  3. Inspecting the curriculum
  4. Independent schools inspection handbook
  5. Additional inspections of independent schools: handbook for inspectors
  6. Inspecting safeguarding in early years, education and skills settings
  7. Inspections of unregistered schools: guidance for inspectors
  8. Inspectors talking to pupils on inspection
  9. Inspecting teaching of the protected characteristics in schools
  10. Separation by sex: implications for inspections of mixed-sex/co-educational schools
Guidance for independent schools

  1. Inspecting non-association independent schools
Ofsted Parent View

  1. Ofsted Parent View: toolkit for schools
  2. Ofsted Parent View: management information
Published 2 December 2014
Last updated 17 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added new guidance for inspectors on talking to pupils during inspection, inspecting schools where there is separation by sex and inspecting the teaching of protected characteristics.

  2. Added Independent school inspections from January 2019: note for inspectors.

  3. Updated with safeguarding concerns guidance for inspectors.

  4. Links updated to documents for use from September 2015.

  5. First published.

