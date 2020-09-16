How schools can hire teachers who are not UK or Irish nationals and get help using a Department for Education (DfE) programme.

Recruiting teachers from overseas

This guidance sets out the:

  • different options you’ll have when recruiting teachers from overseas
  • safer recruitment checks you’ll need to carry out
  • help you can offer teachers from overseas

Separate guidance is available for initial teacher training providers seeking to recruit trainee teachers from overseas.

