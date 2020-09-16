Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 16 September 2020

ESFA Update academies: 16 September 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 16 September 2020

DAO Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)
Learners wishing to claim recognition of prior learning (RPL) must app
Guidance for full opening: special schools and other specialist settings
What all special schools and other specialist settings will need to do
ESFA Funding Agreements and contracts 2020 to 2021
Grant funding agreements and contracts ESFA issued to providers, these

Items for further education

ActionAdditional traineeships performance-management point
ActionCall out for user testing
ReminderFE teacher training grants and bursaries for 2020 to 2021 academic year
ReminderColleges, please submit the DfE educational settings status form each day
InformationNational Apprenticeship Awards 2020 open for entries
InformationFunding Higher Risk Organisations and Subcontractors Policy
InformationView Your Payments public beta
InformationReminder of business case deadline 30 September 2020: financial support for independent learning providers (ILPs) delivering 16 to 19 study programmes
InformationLaunch of NHS COVID-19 Test and Trace App
InformationReviewing qualifications before the moratorium in the November 2020 review month
InformationFE Mentor Training Programme
InformationOversight of ITPs and large provider team
InformationEnglish and maths requirements in apprenticeship standards at level 2 and above
InformationChanges to funding rules monitoring reports
Feedback16 to 19 statement and supporting guidance

Items for academies

ActionCall out for user testing
ReminderNew academic year, new governance appointments
InformationReminder of business case deadline 30 September 2020: financial support for independent learning providers (ILPs) delivering 16 to 19 study programmes
InformationThemes arising from ESFA’s assurance work 2019 to 2020
InformationNational roll-out of the early career framework (ECF)

Items for local authorities

ActionAdditional traineeships performance-management point
InformationReminder of business case deadline 30 September 2020: financial support for independent learning providers (ILPs) delivering 16 to 19 study programmes
InformationDedicated Schools Grant (DSG) management template
InformationNational roll-out of the early career framework (ECF)
Feedback16 to 19 statement and supporting guidance
Published 16 September 2020