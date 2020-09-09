The Department for Education wants to build temporary educational psychologist capacity in England to support schools and colleges returning in September.

The Department for Education wants to build temporary educational psychologist (EP) capacity to support children and young people in England when schools, colleges and other educational settings return in September 2020.

Opportunities for EPs will last up to 13 weeks. The closing date for EPs to express their interest with local authorities (LAs) is 30 November 2020.

This opportunity is open to:

  • former EPs who may be interested in temporarily returning to the profession
  • practising EPs who may have additional capacity to offer support for a limited period
Published 9 September 2020