Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 9 September 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 9 September 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 9 September 2020

HTML

Educational psychologists: support for coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery
Resources
The Department for Education wants to build temporary educational psyc
Turkey applications for 2021/22 Chevening Scholarships are open
Resources
EnglishTÃ¼rkÃ§eTurkey applications for 2021/2022 Chevening Scholarship
Chevening OCIS/ Abdullah GÃ¼l Fellowship applications 2021/22 open
Resources
EnglishTÃ¼rkÃ§eChevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship

Details

Items for further education

Reminder16 to 19 tuition fund opt-in template deadline 16 September 2020
Informationclosure of Register of Training Organisations
InformationKeeping Children Safe in Education
Informationnew educational technology (EdTech) support for FE teacher and trainers
Your feedbacksurvey on Functional Skills assessment

Items for academies

Actionsubmit your budget forecast return 3-year 2020 before the deadline
Informationrequirement to publish salaries on trust websites
InformationKeeping Children Safe in Education

Items for local authorities

InformationKeeping Children Safe in Education
Published 9 September 2020