The number of entries for GCSE in the autumn exam series in England.

Supporting students with first payments
Resources
The first in a series of blogs as the Student Loans Company starts to
Entries for AS and A level: autumn 2020 exam series
Resources
The number of entries for AS and A level in the autumn exam series in
Appeals for GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2020
Resources
Statistics on the number of appeals against results for GCSEs, AS and

These statistics will be released between October and November 2020