Ofsted will start carrying out visits to some nurseries and childminders from September 2020.

Young girl playing with water tray

From September, we will be visiting some nurseries and childminders to make sure that standards are being maintained and that there is well-run, safe and effective childcare available for all who need it.

Today we have published guidance on interim visits that sets out how the interim visits will work in practice and which providers we will be visiting.

The visits are part of a phased return to routine inspection. They are not inspections and will not result in an inspection grade, though inspectors will still be able to use regulatory or enforcement powers if necessary.

Our findings will be published in an outcome summary so that parents can be reassured that their children are safe while routine inspections are suspended. Routine inspections of early years settings will not start before January 2021.

Inspectors will be sensitive to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and will always take that context into account. We will prioritise the safety and welfare of everyone involved in the visits, including children, carers, staff and inspectors, following the most up-to-date guidance from Public Health England.

Published 12 August 2020