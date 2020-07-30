Apprenticeship service data as at June 2020, and apprenticeship starts to May 2020, with separate June 2020 starts covering the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Apprenticeships and traineeships main text: July 2020 update
Apprenticeship and levy statistics: July 2020 main tables
Apprenticeship and levy statistics: July 2020 main tables
Apprenticeship starts for June 2020, reported to date
Apprenticeship starts for June 2020, reported to date
Vacancies and adverts posted on the Find An Apprenticeship website, by level, from June 2018 to June 2020
Vacancies and adverts posted on the Find An Apprenticeship website, by level, from June 2018 to June 2020
Apprenticeship and traineeships: July 2020 metadata for underlying data files
Unrounded raw data set (framework, standard, SSA, level, age): August 2014 to May 2020, reported to date
Unrounded raw data set (framework, standard, SSA, level, age): June 2020, reported to date
List of supplementary files published during the 2019 to 2020 academic year: July 2020 update
Apprenticeship and traineeships: July 2020 pre-release access list
Due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, the Department for Education (DfE) replaced the planned further in-year statistics from the Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020 release onwards. We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide releases with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the pandemic.
We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available. Please see the main text document for more information on the replacement to publications.
Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to tell us about your key data needs. We’d particularly like to know how often you need data and how you’d like it broken down. For example, by age, level and individual framework or standard.
Read Statistics at DfE to find out about any changes.
This release is an update to the Apprenticeship and traineeships: June 2020 statistics publication and is a repurposed transitionary approach during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Please see the document above, ‘Apprenticeships and traineeships: main text - July 2020 update’, for more information.
We have updated official statistics within the publication to provide:
- the latest monthly apprenticeship starts to May 2020
- the number of apprenticeship service commitments as reported at the end of June 2020
- new, separate tables on apprenticeship starts as first reported for the month of June
The data for June is provided for transparency during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and would not normally be released due to high levels of underreporting at this point in the year (for example June starts as first reported at this point in 2019 were only 70.7% of the final figure). Additionally, the pandemic will have had an unknown impact on provider reporting, which may mean reporting has been affected further. Therefore extra care should be taken in interpreting these data.
For commentary and statistics relating specifically to the latest full academic year (2018 to 2019) please see Further education and skills: November 2019.
We may amend the content and timing of these statistics depending on user feedback and data reporting.
For further information about this publication or to provide feedback, please contact:
Further education statistical dissemination team
Matthew Rolfe
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ
EmailFEThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.