We are planning a procurement opportunity so providers can access funding to deliver 19 to 24 adult education budget (AEB) funded traineeships.

Stock image of a person writing on a piece of paper.

Following the publication of the government’s Plan for Jobs  which included a £111 million investment to triple the number of traineeships available, we are planning a procurement opportunity so providers can access funding to deliver 19 to 24 adult education budget (AEB) funded traineeships.

We will be looking for providers with the capacity to start providing high-quality traineeships quickly through a ring-fenced contract for service. Details about how we will manage new traineeship opportunities for 16 to 18-year-olds will be published shortly.

Opportunities to bid for additional 19 to 24 AEB traineeship funding will be handled through the Department for Education’s e-sourcing portal. Organisations who do not already have an existing account must register one as this is the only method to access tendering documentation. You can register online.

The Plan for Jobs included a commitment to provide thousands of new traineeships to get young people aged 16 to 24 (up to 25 for those with an Education, Health and Care Plan) in England into work.

As well as an investment of £111m for 2020 to 2021, there are new flexibilities and opportunities which will strengthen traineeships and widen access to them for young people:

  • young people qualified up to Level 3 (rather than Level 2 previously) are now eligible for a traineeship
  • there is a more flexible work experience offer of minimum 70 hours, with multiple employers if needed
  • we want to see flexible content and qualifications that prepares trainees for progression to apprenticeships and jobs through a direct line of sight to the occupational standards
  • an increased AEB traineeship learning aim cost of £1500.
  • employers who offer new traineeship work placements will receive £1,000 per learner (up to ten learners) to support engagement and assist with costs such as the purchase of additional PPE for trainees
  • traineeships can now last up to 12 months, allowing twice as much time on a programme for those young people with particular needs who need it. We still expect traineeships to support young people into work as quickly as possible.
  • we want traineeships to move young people towards work or an apprenticeship more than ever before. 

We will publish an updated traineeships framework for delivery and funding rules over the next month.

Further information will be added to this page with updates communicated through our weekly newsletter, ESFA Update.

Published 29 July 2020