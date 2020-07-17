Our programme of work, comprising four priorities, to fulfil our statutory duties in the year 2020 - 2021.

Documents

Ofqual Corporate Plan 2020 - 2021

Ref: Ofqual/20/6603PDF, 168KB, 11 pages

Details

Our priorities:

  • Regulating GCSE, AS & A levels in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

  • Regulating vocational and technical qualifications in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

  • Supporting quality in regulated qualifications and assessments

  • Managing our people, resources and systems

    Advertisement

    Ordnance munitions and explosives specialist (degree)
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: The advanced concepts in specialist areas of OME, suc
    Space-related educational resources
    Resources
    Weâ€™ve drawn together some space-related learning resources for educa
    Opportunity Areas programme to support young people hit hardest by pandemic
    Resources
    Place-based approach will help level up outcomes in employment and edu

Published 17 July 2020