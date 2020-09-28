Protective measures for providers of community activities, holiday or after-school clubs, tuition and other out-of-school settings offering provision to children during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Protective measures for holiday and after-school clubs, and other out-of-school settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

HTML

Details

Providers of out-of-school and holiday activities operate from a range of premises including schools and other regulated educational institutions, by arrangement with the proprietors of those institutions, and other community premises such as village halls, by arrangement with the owners or managers of those premises.

The Department for Education wants to ensure, with these protective measures, that all providers are able to open in:

  • their own premises
  • education premises, such as schools or colleges (where providers would be using them outside of school hours, or when closed over school holiday periods)
  • community-facing premises including village halls, community centres and places of worship
Published 1 July 2020
Last updated 28 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to remove out of date summer references, added a section of links to venue-specific guidance and updated Test and Trace section to reflect launch of the NHS COVID-19 app.

  2. Protective measures update for autumn term, making clear the position on group sizes and how providers can minimise the risk of children mixing outside their school bubbles, as well as additional content on music and performing arts, educational visits and shared resources.

  3. Updated content on considering group sizes (including the position for early years settings which provide care for both those under and over the age of 5). Added information on the opening of indoor sports facilities, and when providers will be able to use these venues. We also made clear that providers should only be operating in premises legally able to open. Added links to further relevant guidance providers may need to have regard to.

  4. First published.

    Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary letter to Her Majestyâ€™s Chief Inspector
    Resources
    Letter from Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Education to Aman
    Major expansion of post-18 education and training to level up and prepare workers for post-COVID economy
    Resources
    Prime Minister Boris Johnson acts to boost productivity and help the c
    Academy trusts: late financial returns 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    A list of academy trusts that were late submitting two or more financi