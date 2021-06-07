Details on the offer available to early career teachers and how this will be developed for national roll-out.

Documents

Early career framework reforms: overview

HTML

Details

This document explains:

  • how the government is delivering support to early career teachers
  • what the offer is
  • how the offer relates to the early career framework
Published 23 June 2020
Last updated 7 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance about the funded provider-led programme.

  2. Switched from policy paper to guidance and updated to include call to action to the ECF Overview page for schools to register their interest via DfE online CPD.

  3. Added a section on 'Early career teacher pay progression'.

  4. Clarified that schools offering statutory induction will need to replace their induction process from September 2021 and the support which is available.

  5. Added information about the role of appropriate bodies and the updated statutory induction guidance.

  6. Updated to reflect funding arrangements and lead providers for national roll-out of the early career framework.

  7. Updated with detail of changes to statutory induction for national roll-out.

  8. Information about high quality development materials for teachers (the core induction programmes) has been added to the page.

  9. First published.

