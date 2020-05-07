Statistics on pupils with SEN, including information on educational attainment, destinations, absence, exclusions, and characteristics.
Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the UK Government Web Archive website. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.
National statistics on special educational needs in England
- Special educational needs in England: January 2019
- Special educational needs in England: January 2018
- Special educational needs in England: January 2017
- Special educational needs in England: January 2016
- Special educational needs in England: January 2015
- Special educational needs in England: January 2014
- Special educational needs in England: January 2013
- Special educational needs in England: January 2012
- Special educational needs in England: January 2011
- Special educational needs in England: January 2010
Statements of special educational needs (SEN) and education, health and care (EHC) plans
From 7 May 2020, the Department for Education is publishing ‘Statements of SEN and EHC Plans: England’ on a new statistics dissemination platform, Explore Education Statistics (EES).
We published this information as a separate statistical first release (SFR) for the first time in 2015.
- Statements of SEN and EHC Plans: England 2019
- Statements of SEN and EHC plans: England, 2018
- Statements of SEN and EHC plans: England, 2017
- Statements of SEN and EHC plans: England, 2016
- Statements of SEN and EHC plans: England, 2015
Analysis of children with special educational needs
- SEN absences and exclusions: additional analysis
- Special educational needs: analysis and summary of data sources
- Children with special educational needs: an analysis - 2014
- Children with special educational needs: an analysis - 2013
- Children with special educational needs: an analysis - 2012
- Children with special educational needs: an analysis - 2011
- Children with special educational needs: 2010
SEN statements issued within 26 weeks
- SEN statements issued by DfE within 26 weeks: 2011
- SEN statements issued by DfE within 26 weeks: 2010
Last updated 7 May 2020 + show all updates
Added 'Special educational needs in England: January 2019'.
Added 'Statements of SEN and EHC Plans: England 2019'.
Added 'Special educational needs in England: January 2018' to the collection.
Added: 'Statements of SEN and EHC plans: England, 2018'.
Added 'Special educational needs in England: January 2017'.
Added: 'Statements of SEN and EHC plans: England, 2017'.
Added 'Special educational needs in England: January 2016'.
Added 'Statements of SEN and EHC plans: England, 2016'.
Added link to 'SEN absences and exclusions: additional analysis'.
Added: 'SEN: analysis and summary of data sources'.
Added 'Statements of SEN and EHC plans: England 2015'.
Added 'Special educational needs in England: January 2014' and 'Children with special educational needs: an analysis - 2014' to the collection.
Added an update about the ‘Special educational needs in England: January 2014’ SFR.
Added 'Children with special educational needs: an analysis - 2013'
First published.
