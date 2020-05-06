Information and data showing current and historical local authority school funding formula factors.

Schools block funding formulae

  1. Schools block funding formulae 2019 to 2020
    • Transparency data
  2. Schools block funding formulae 2018 to 2019
    • Transparency data
Published 21 July 2016
Last updated 6 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. We've updated this collection to include a link to the schools block funding formulae for 2019 to 2020.

  2. We've updated this collection to include a link to the schools block funding formulae for 2018 to 2019.

  3. We have added schools block funding formulae information for 2017 to 2018

  4. First published.

