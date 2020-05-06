Tables showing minimum wage coverage by where individuals live, at regional, local authority and constituency levels.

Documents

National Minimum Wage coverage by home location

ODS, 30.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This document contains data from the 2019 Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings which shows the coverage of the National Minimum Wage based on individuals’ home location.

The majority of the Low Pay Commission’s analysis is based the location of individuals’ workplaces. We have published a short explanation of the differences between these two measures on our blog.

Published 6 May 2020