Financial data structure and guide for academy trust financial returns.
Documents
Academies chart of accounts
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 440KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Guide to adopting the academies chart of accounts
HTML
Details
This page includes:
- a spreadsheet with the academies chart of accounts (please refer to the ‘information’ worksheet for more information about the structure of the chart of accounts)
- a guide for academy trusts about adopting the academies chart of accounts
- the guide includes a summary of updates to the academies chart of accounts, since the previous version launched in May 2019
Last updated 6 May 2020 + show all updates
We have updated the academies chart of accounts for the academic year 2020/21.
First published.
Advertisement