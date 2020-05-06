Adult education budget (AEB): funding rates and formula 2020 to 2021

Details of the 2020 to 2021 funding system for the AEB and 16 to 18 traineeships

Details

This document sets out the details of the 2020 to 2021 ESFA funding system used to fund activity paid for from the adult education budget (AEB) and 16 to 18 traineeships.

This document covers 2020 to 2021 and is our current advice for the funding year.We know that providers are working through exceptional circumstances due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). We may publish further updates about the impact of COVID-19 on our funding rates and formulas as these become clear. We will tell you about any changes in the ESFA update.

If you have a specific query about a section or paragraph in the funding rates and formulas, please contact us using our online enquiry form or speak to your territorial lead contact.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page