Sets out the rules that apply to ESFA funded AEB provision for the 2020 to 2021 funding year.

The draft includes changes to the 2019 to 2020 rules which we published in September 2019.

This document sets out the Education and Skills Funding Agency funded adult education budget (AEB) funding rules for the 2020 to 2021 funding year (1 August 2020 to 31 July 2021).

The rules apply to all providers of education and training who receive AEB funding from the Secretary of State for Education acting through the ESFA. The rules are our current advice for the funding year.

We know that providers are working through exceptional circumstances due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). We may publish further updates about the impact of COVID-19 on our funding rules as these become clear. We will tell you about any changes in the ESFA update.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued hard work in these difficult times. For further information, please read this guidance to help FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak.

If you have a specific query about a section or paragraph in the funding rules, please contact us using our online enquiry form or speak to your territorial lead contact.

Adult Education Budget (AEB) funding rules 2020 to 2021 PDF , 509KB, 70 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.