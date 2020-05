The types (or descriptions) of regulated qualifications that you can apply to develop, deliver and award.

Details This document sets out the different descriptions of regulated qualifications that you can apply to be recognised for.

6 May 2020 Qualifications description information updated. 29 October 2015 Removed an out-of-date reference to the QCF. 22 November 2013 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources The schools block allocations for individual maintained schools and ac Resources Information and data showing current and historical local authority sc Resources Schools are using various methods to keep pupils interested and motiva