Secretary of State for Education issues fourth notice to disapply offences for non-attendance in schools during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Education Act 1996: school attendance offence disapplication notice August 2020

PDF, 155KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school attendance offence disapplication notice July 2020

PDF, 191KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school attendance offence disapplication notice June 2020

PDF, 170KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school attendance offence disapplication notice May 2020

PDF, 149KB, 2 pages

On 28 April 2020, the Secretary of State for Education issued a notice disapplying section 444(1) and (1A) of the Education Act 1996. The specified period of that notice was 1 May to 31 May 2020. A second notice was issued on 28 May 2020 with a specified period from 1 June to 30 June 2020. A third notice was issued on 29 June with a specified period from 1 July to 31 July 2020.

The Secretary of State for Education has now issued a fourth notice with the same effect as the previous notices.

This notice is relevant to:

  • local authorities
  • schools
  • parents

It temporarily disapplies offences relating to the failure of parents to secure regular attendance at school of a registered pupil. Parents can be sure that they will not be prosecuted or receive a criminal conviction for not sending their children to school during the specified period.

The new notice applies from 1 August 2020 to 23 August 2020.

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Secretary of State for Education can issue notices to temporarily remove or relax statutory requirements where this is an appropriate and proportionate action relating to the incidence or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Published 30 April 2020
Last updated 30 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a fourth notice for August 2020.

  2. Added a third notice covering July 2020.

  3. Added a second notice covering June 2020.

  4. First published.

