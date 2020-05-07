Teachers' pension employer contribution grant allocations for April 2020 to August 2020.

Teachers pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) conditions of grant: April 2020 to March 2021

Teachers pension employers contribution grant (TPECG) April to August 2020 allocations

Teachers' pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) April to August 2020 allocations: data sources

The teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) supports schools and local authorities with the cost of the increase in employer contributions to the teachers’ pension scheme.

Local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the conditions of grant.

Allocations

Use the allocations tables to see how much funding each institution receives for the period April to August 2020, and a local authority summary.

We’ve added details of the data sources used to calculate these allocations.

Further information

We’ve published the methodology and rates for the TPECG.

We’ve also published guidance on how schools and local authorities can apply to the TPECG supplementary fund.

Published 27 April 2020
Last updated 7 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have added details of the data sources used to calculate the April to August 2020 allocations.

  2. We have clarified the published allocations are for April to August 2020. We will publish allocations for September 2020 to March 2021 later this year.

  3. First published.

