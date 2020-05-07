Allocations and conditions of grant for schools and local authorities for the teachers' pay grant for April 2020 to March 2021.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The teachers’ pay grant (TPG) provides funding for schools to support teachers’ pay awards that came into effect in September 2018 and September 2019.

Local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the conditions of grant.

Allocations

The grant covering the 2020 to 2021 financial year is paid in two instalments, the first of which has been paid and covered April 2020 to August 2020. The second payment will cover September 2020 to March 2021.

Use the allocations tables to see how much funding each institution receives, and a local authority summary.

We’ve added details of the data sources used to calculate these allocations.

Further information

We’ve published detail of the rates and high level methodology for TPG.

You can also view the teachers’ pay grant allocations for September 2019 to March 2020.