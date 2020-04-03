Operational guidance for further education (FE) providers on maintaining education and skills training provision.

Documents

Maintaining education and skills training provision: further education providers

HTML

Details

Follow this advice if you’re a:

  • post-16 further education (FE) provider
  • FE college
  • sixth form college
  • other FE provider

It explains what you’ll need to do during the coronavirus outbreak to maintain provision.

Published 23 March 2020
Last updated 3 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated with latest guidance.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Keeping children safe in education
    Resources
    Statutory guidance for schools and colleges on safeguarding children a
    Direction issued to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual
    Resources
    A direction from Gavin Williamson MP, Secretary of State for Education
    The Charter School East Dulwich
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about The Cha