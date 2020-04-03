Data for UK higher education providers on their interaction with business and the community.
Higher education provider data: Business and community interaction: 2018 to 2019
https://www.hesa.ac.uk/data-and-analysis/business-community
The Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) publishes data on how higher education (HE) providers interacted with business and the wider community during the 2018 to 2019 academic year. This includes matters relating to:
-
business and community services
-
social, community and cultural engagement
-
intellectual property
-
regeneration and development
-
strategies, approaches and infrastructures
Earlier data and analysis about HE providers is available on the HESA website.
