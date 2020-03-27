Coronavirus and employment for parents in the UK: October to December 2019

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

How to resolve AdBlock issue?

Analysis of households where both parents in a couple or lone parents are in employment, and the industries and occupations they work in.

Documents

Details

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 27 March 2020

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Covid-19 FAQ [correct as at 1600 Friday 27th March]The below FAQ is de Resources EnglishCymraegYou may be able to claim New Style Employment and Suppor Resources Departmentof Health &Social CareContentsDoing business with DHSCPr