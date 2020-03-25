Advice for educational settings, and their students and staff, who are travelling or planning to travel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Follow this advice if you are a member of staff or student in an educational setting and you are:

overseas

planning to travel within the UK

planning to travel overseas

25 March 2020 Updated information for overseas trips currently taking place for under 18s, students and staff considering travelling overseas, students and staff already overseas, and Erasmus+ students. 17 February 2020 First published.