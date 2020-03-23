Form to nominate exceptional teachers for an appreciation letter at retirement from the Secretary of State for Education.

Documents

Details

This guidance is for:

headteachers

teachers

governing bodies

dioceses

local authorities

Submit your nomination form at least 12 weeks before you need to present the letter to the teacher.

Send completed nomination forms to:

Teachers’ Pension Policy Team

Department for Education

Bishopsgate House

Feethams

Darlington

DL1 5QE

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

23 March 2020 Updated nomination guidance and form. 22 April 2012 First published.