Grant for UK maintained schools with service children of frequently moved or deployed parents.

Documents

ESF poster PDF , 320KB, 1 page

Details

Background

In light of the ongoing drawdown from Germany and to provide time for the educational authorities across the UK to bring in longer-term provision for service children as necessary, in July 2018 the Secretary of State for Defence announced the extension of the ESF for an additional two years: £3 million for 2018 to 2019 and £2 million for 2019 to 2020.

Schools are a critical part of supporting our service families. Children may have to change school when a service parent is posted or school may support a pupil when a parent is absent for long periods of time. This fund is available to support schools in embedding practices that can benefit the service children and their school.

The fund is different from the Armed Forces Community Covenant Grant Scheme, which is open to a wider variety of organisations and seeks to forge closer ties between military and local communities.

It is also different to the Service Pupil Premium, which is provided to schools in England by the Department for Education in respect of children of serving members of the armed forces.

Directorate Children and Young People ( DCYP ), which is the MOD ’s professional focal point for all matters relating to children and young people associated with the armed forces, are the lead organisation supporting the fund. Read the instructions and guidance for more details of eligibility and criteria.

Applications are accepted from publicly funded schools, academies and free schools throughout the UK who meet the eligibility criteria. Local authorities are also able to apply in support of these schools.

The grant application pack consists of 3 documents:

instructions and guidance

regional panel scoring sheet

application form

Also available is an Education Support Fund Poster and case studies.

Applications are currently closed. Details for the next application round will be published on this page once we have the information.

Applications from England, Scotland and Wales should be forwarded to DCYP - MOD - ESF This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Applications from Northern Ireland should be forwarded toThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Hand written, incomplete and postal applications cannot be accepted.

Related Information

18 March 2020 Removed out of date deadline information. 24 April 2019 Updated with new forms and information for 2019 applicants. 18 September 2018 Updated the information guidance and Northern Ireland application form attachments to reflect an update to the Northern Ireland contact email address. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Whaddon Resources A new Committee to address the economic and business issues presented Resources On Wednesday 25th March, the Petitions Committee will hold an evidence 24 August 2018 Updated the MOD application form for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. 17 August 2018 Updated the application forms for England and Scotland/Wales/Northern Ireland. 13 August 2018 Updated the England and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland application form to correct field error. 3 August 2018 First published.