Guidance for academies on general annual grant allocation statements for the 2019 to 2020 academic year
Introduction
The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) allocates funding every year to open academies, including free schools, university technical colleges (UTCs), special schools and alternative provision (AP) academies.
Each academy receives a general annual grant allocation statement, which is uploaded to the ESFA’s Information Exchange portal.
Academies general annual grant allocation guides for the 2019 to 2020 academic year
We’ve produced a number of guides to help explain the statement. There are different guides produced for different types of academies, including those opening in-year.
Read the guide alongside your 2019 to 2020 statement to understand the funding your academy will receive, how we’ve calculated it, the funding factors we’ve applied and the sources of the data used.
Guides for mainstream academies, free schools, studio schools and UTCs
Opening date before 1 April 2019
2019 to 2020 academic year: mainstream academies, open before 1 April 2019
PDF, 1.23MB, 51 pages
Opening date between 1 April 2019 and 31 August 2019
2019 to 2020 academic year: mainstream academies, open April 2019 to August 2019
PDF, 1MB, 40 pages
Opening date between 1 September 2019 and 31 March 2020
2019 to 2020 academic year: mainstream academies opening between September 2019 and 31 March 2020
PDF, 1020KB, 40 pages
2019 to 2020 academic year: mainstream free schools opening between September 2019 and 31 March 2020
PDF, 970KB, 34 pages
Opening date between 1 April 2020 and 31 August 2020
Allocation guidance for year 1 mainstream academies opening 1 April 2020 to 31 August 2020
PDF, 431KB, 36 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email ESFAThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Guides for special and alternative provision academies and special free schools
Opening date before 1 April 2019
2019 to 2020 academic year: special academies, open before 1 April 2019
PDF, 845KB, 19 pages
Opening date between 1 April 2019 and 31 August 2019
2019 to 2020 academic year: special academies, open April 2019 to August 2019
PDF, 734KB, 14 pages
Opening date between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020
2019 to 2020 academic year: special academies opening between September 2019 and 31 August 2020
PDF, 732KB, 14 pages
2019 to 2020 academic year: special and AP free schools opening between September 2019 and 31 August 2020
PDF, 829KB, 13 pages
Last updated 18 March 2020 + show all updates
We have added the guidance for mainstream academies opening between 1 April 2020 and 31 August 2020.
We've added the guidance for mainstream free schools opening between 1 September 2019 and 31 March 2020 and also the guidance for special and AP free schools opening between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020.
We've added the guidance for September opening academies and free schools
We've published the April to August 2019 openers guidance for academic year 2019 to 2020
First published.
Advertisement