Prohibition order: Mr Philip Turner
The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.
Teacher’s name: Mr Philip Turner
Teacher reference number: 1725675
Teacher’s date of birth: 18 February 1968
Location teacher worked: North Somerset, South West England
Date of professional conduct panel: 2 March 2020 to 3 March 2020
Outcome type: prohibition order
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Philip Turner formerly employed in North Somerset, South West England.
The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Road, Coventry, CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 2 March 2020 to 3 March 2020
Teacher misconduct
