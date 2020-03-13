Get support from your local computing hub

Computing hubs offer local, tailored support to schools and colleges, to improve the teaching of computing and increase participation in computer science.
What you can get
The National Centre for Computing Education offers:
- support from your local computing hub to access primary and secondary continuing professional development (CPD) opportunities, including a development programme designed to support teachers who want to improve their knowledge of computer science to confidently teach it at GCSE level
- access to free, quality-assured resources aligned to the computing curriculum at key stages 1 to 4
- training and resources for A level teachers and students through the Isaac Computer Science programme
- local level school-to-school support from subject matter experts and through a network of Computing at School (CAS) teachers can share expertise, resources and best practice
Who can get support
The programme to help improve the delivery of computing is open to all state-funded schools and colleges in England.
Key stages 1 and 2:
- primary schools located in local authority districts 5 or 6 (PDF, 107KB, 4 pages) are eligible for fully funded support from a subject expert
Key stages 3 and 4:
- schools and colleges that are not currently offering GCSE computer science, or those which are based in local authority districts 5 or 6 (PDF, 107KB, 4 pages), are eligible for fully funded support from a subject expert
Where to find a computing hub
There are 34 computing hubs in England.
Find your local computing hub and contact them directly.
What it costs
The support offered to schools by computing hubs is free of charge for eligible teachers, or at reduced cost, and is funded by the Department for Education.
All resources and online CPD are available at no cost to any teacher.
Bursaries are available for eligible primary and secondary teachers to support participation in CPD.
Find out more
Create a STEM learning account to find out more about the National Centre for Computing Education’s Teach Computing and its offer for schools, including face-to-face CPD, online training, and free online resources.
