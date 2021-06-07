Guide to help academies complete the budget forecast return

Documents

Academies budget forecast guidance for completing the online form

HTML

Details

We have published the guide for the academies budget forecast financial return - BFR3Y. This guide is to be used to help all users complete the financial return. For more details please see the main budget forecast overview page - this includes the excel workbook to help you prepare for your return.

The form will be live by 22 June 2021 and it has a deadline of 27 July 2021.

Questions

If you have any questions about academies budget forecast returns, please contact us using our online enquiry form below. Please put ‘academies budget forecast returns’ at the top of your enquiry so we can quickly direct your question to the team.

ESFA enquiries

Contact form https://form.education...

For all enquiries for the Education and Skills Funding Agency

Published 9 March 2020
Last updated 7 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the guide to the budget forecast return online form ahead of the form go-live by 22 June 2021. The deadline for academy trusts to submit their budget forecast return is 27 July 2021.

  2. The BFR3Y deadline has passed - if your academy trust has not yet submitted your return please do so as soon as possible.

  3. The BFR3Y is now live, please see this webpage for details about the form and the login link.

  4. We have published the BFR3Y online form guidance - the form will be available from the 8 July and has a submission deadline of 29 September 2020.

  5. First published.

    Direction: Jamshed Javeed barred from managing independent schools
    Resources
    A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Jamshed Javeed s
    Reforms to teacher development
    Resources
    Outline of the reforms to initial teacher training (ITT), the early ca
    Ofqual board minutes for 2021
    Resources
    Minutes for meetings of the Ofqual board that took place in 2021.Docum