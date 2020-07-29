The funding rates and the formula used in the funding arrangements for 16 to 19 year olds.
Documents
Funding guidance for young people 2020 to 2021 rates and formula
PDF, 979KB, 50 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Funding guidance for young people 2019 to 2020 rates and formula
PDF, 959KB, 45 pages
Funding guidance for young people 2018 to 2019 rates and formula
Ref: ESFA 00144-2018PDF, 913KB, 42 pages
Funding rates and formula: 2018 to 2019 presentation
MS Powerpoint Presentation, 522KB
Details
Funding guidance for young people 2020 to 2021 funding rates and formula
This guidance document covers the period 1 August 2020 to 31 July 2021 and is our current advice for the funding year. We know that providers are working through exceptional circumstances due to coronavirus (COVID-19). We may publish further updates to this guidance document about the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on our guidance as these become clear. We will tell you about any changes in our ESFA Update.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued hard work in these difficult times.
You might find our published information about what colleges and other providers need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak useful.
Colleges, providers, schools and academies receive annual funding allocations from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) for provision of 16 to 19 education.
These documents give advice about the use of funds for each funding year.
For the academic year 2020 to 2021, we have updated the guidance with new sections on:
- level 3 programme maths and English payment
- the high value courses premium (HVCP)
- T Level industry placements
- the condition of funding adjustment
- T LevelsGuidance from 2019 to 2020 and 2018 to 2019 is also available on this page. Guidance from previous years is available in the National Archives.
Version 1.2 July 2020
In version 1.2, we have added a section on high value courses for school and college leavers: a one-year offer for 18 and 19-year-olds. We have also made some small clarifications. All changes are noted in the ‘What’s new’ section on page 7.
Last updated 29 July 2020 + show all updates
We have issued the Funding rates and formula 2020 to 2021 version 1.2 to include information relating to the high value courses for 18 and 19 year olds one year offer and some minor clarification. All changes are listed on page 7 of the document
We have confirmed that the published funding rates and formula 2020 to 2021 is our current advice for the academic year and if or when we make updates to this we will communicate this through the ESFA Update
We have added the funding rates and formula guidance for the academic year 2020 to 2021.
The page has been updated for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.
Advertisement
The supporting presentation for the 2018 to 2019 Funding rates and formula guidance has been added.
The guidance for 2018 to 2019 funding rates and formula have been added.
Funding rates and forumula 2017 to 2018 presentation has been added to the page.
The funding rates and formula for 2017 to 2018 has been added.
Funding guidance for young people 2016 to 2017 rates and forumula has now been added
First published.